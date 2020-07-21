Telangana: Actor Ram Charan's wife adopts elephant at Nehru Zoological Park for one-yr

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): Tollywood actor Ram Charan's wife and superstar K Chiranjeevi's daughter-in-law, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, on Monday adopted an elephant at the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad.

Upasana, who is also Vice Chairperson of Apollo Foundation and Apollo Life, adopted an elephant named Rani for a period of one year. She also presented a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs to N Kshitija, IFS, Curator of NZP. Speaking on the occasion N Kshitija thanked Upasana for showing keen interest in adopting Rani for the period of one year, thereby strengthening the Wildlife Conservation Programme in the zoo park.

She also expressed that their commitment to the conservation of wild animals is an inspiration to many and hoped that more citizens will come forward to adopt animals in NZP during this COVID-19 outbreak.

Known as one of the best zoos in Asia, NZP is home to various indigenous and exotic species, including animals, birds, and reptiles. It attracts lakhs of visitors annually. (ANI)