Telangana: Adilabad villagers plant 20,000 saplings under Green India Challenge

Adilabad (Telangana) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Green India Challenge, initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar, witnessed the participation of Adilabad villagers in Telangana on Wednesday.



Mukhara (K) villagers participated en masse in the Challenge and planted 20,000 saplings at 'Bhruhat Palle Parakriti Vanam', according to Sarpanch Minakshi Ghadke.

Minakshi further informed that the villagers have earlier planted 80,000 saplings as part of their effort to add to the greenery in the state.



"The survival rate of plants is 100 per cent as they are making special efforts to save them," she said.

MPTC Subash Gadke and other villagers took part in the Green India Challenge.



With the inspiration of 'Telangana ku haritha haram', the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, MP J Santos Kumar launched the Green India challenge four years ago to spread awareness of greenery across the country.



Along the lines of the Yadadri Natural Forest (YNF), the Green India challenge with the support of the Telangana State Forest Department has taken up the task of improving green cover by grooming biog plants in Golluru where the forest-covered depleted.

In the first phase, the fencing of 900 acres of forest area was already completed. To revive the forest cover, 10,000 big saplings have been planted at one go under Green India Challenge 5.0. Sadguru, his supporters, Isha foundation members, school students and locals also participated in a big number in the plantation programme earlier this year.

Telangana in June had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Isha Outreach, a social development branch of the Isha Foundation, founded by Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

"Increase of Green Cover in Telangana and Green India Challenge are role models in the country. No alternative to nature and soil. Need to conserve it for future generations. It is appreciable that MP Santosh Kumar launched the Green India Challenge to make India a complete Green Country," said Sadhguru.

Sadhguru said that the 'Telangana ku Harita Haram' and Green India Challenge stood as role models in the country and asserted all other states should accept the challenge.

He warned against the indiscriminate use of chemicals. "It will be a big threat to the future generations". Vasudev said that there is no alternative to Earth and Soil.

He strongly hoped for the conservation of earth and soil to gift future generations.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan had arrived in Hyderabad for his film shooting and participated in the Green India Challenge 5.0 along with Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Founder J Santosh Kumar here in June this year.

Accompanied by his film crew, Salman planted saplings at Ramoji Film City.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that every person should take the responsibility for the plantation programme and also take adequate care of the saplings until they grow big trees. It is unfortunate that human loss due to natural calamities, heavy rains and floods is immense. The only solution to check human loss is to promote massive plantations.

Salman praised the TRS MP Santosh for taking up the big task of the plantation programme. He said that the MP's Endeavour to improve Green Cover in India will help to safeguard the Earth and future generations. He called upon his fans and followers to join Green India Challenge and plant saplings on a large scale. (ANI)

