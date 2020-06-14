Telangana Agriculture Minister instructs officials to speed up construction of Ramagundam fertilizer industry

Peddapalli (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): Telangana Agriculture and Marketing Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Sunday said that he has instructed the officials to speed up the remaining construction of Ramagundam fertilizer industry in Telangana's Peddapalli district.

While addressing media after the inspection of industry, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, said: "After the inspection, we have instructed the officials to finish the remaining construction of the Ramagundam fertilizer industry. A total of 3,850 metric tons urea, 2,200 metric tons ammonia is produced per day, with a budget of Rs 6,120 crores."

"With Chief Minister KCR's integrity, the construction of the fertilizer factory is almost completed. Almost 99 per cent of the construction and machinery work is completed and very soon the production of fertilizers will start. The 50 per cent of urea useful for the state will be produced from here. The gas supply arrangements were made last November," he added.

Reddy said that there were few disturbances because of coronavirus and the production which was supposed to start by June is going to start in September.

"Transportation expenditure is going to reduce and there is a chance of employment to the localities," he said. (ANI)

