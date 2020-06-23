Telangana: Ahobilam temple closed after priest tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 23 (ANI): A priest from Ahobilam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple was tested positive for COVID-19, following which the temple was closed for the devotees on Monday.

NCK Vaikunthan, manager, SLNSD, Ahobilam said, "One of the priests from Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam has been tested positive to COVID-19. According to the orders given by Petadhipathi of the Ahobilam Math, the temple remains closed for the devotees and the regular prayers inside the temple will be held. We will not open the temple until we get orders from him".

Meanwhile, CS Rangarajan, head priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple said, "One of the priests in Ahobilam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is a human serving God. We all are thankful to our Petadhipathi of Ahobilam Math for taking immediate decision to suspend visiting (darshan) for devotees and allowing only important rituals in the temple."

Rangarajan added,"Today, we can see the journalists, doctors, medical staff, MLAs, MPs being tested positive to this deadly virus. The only solution is to protect ourselves by wearing masks and maintaining physical distance." (ANI)

