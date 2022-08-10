Telangana AI mission declares Think Evolve Consultancy winner of forest grand AI challenge

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 9 (ANI): Telangana AI Mission declares Think Evolve Consultancy as the winner of the Forest AI Grand Challenge, as per a statement from The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) on Tuesday.

The winning startup receives mentoring support and up to Rs 20 lakhs towards a pilot project implementation, added the press statement.

The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) said that it has chosen Think Evolve Consultancy as the winner of the Forest AI Grand Challenge. The challenge, which is in partnership with Capgemini, is to foster innovation for the Telangana Forest Department using Artificial Intelligence (AI).



Launched in April this year by T-AIM, the challenge aimed to gather detailed, large-scale knowledge about the estimated number, location, and range-specific (movement) behaviour of animals in the forest region using AI.

Open to all innovators in the country, the challenge received 59 applications. 12 startups were given the opportunity to build a Proof of Concept, and three startups received the opportunity to present their solutions to a jury comprising experts in technology and wildlife.

The winning startup, Think Evolve Consultancy, will receive mentoring support and an award of up to Rs 20 lakhs from Capgemini for the implementation of a pilot project with the Telangana Forest Department.

Speaking at the award ceremony held at T-Hub, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana, said, "in the true spirit of open innovation and collaboration, I am thrilled to see industry, startups and government come together for this excellent initiative led by Telangana AI Mission. My congratulations to the winning startup for presenting a novel AI-based solution for the Telangana Forest Department."

Anurag Pratap, VP & CSR Leader at Capgemini India, said, "at Capgemini, our commitment is to support transformative tech-based solutions which are designed to impact our people and planet positively. The Forest AI Grand Challenge brought many innovative ideas to the table by the participants. Hearty congratulations to the winning team, and special thanks to Telangana IT Department, Telangana Forest Department and NASSCOM for being partners in this journey." (ANI)

