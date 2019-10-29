Telangana, Andhra Pradesh likely to receive rainfall today

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Light to moderate rains are likely in Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as a low-pressure area has been formed over southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan Coast.

"A low-pressure area has been formed over southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan Coast. In Telangana, light to moderate scattered rains is likely today. Thereafter, isolated rains are expected," Rajarao, a meteorologist at Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), told ANI here.

"Scattered light and moderate rains are expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh and thereafter isolated rains are likely in the next three days," he said. (ANI)

