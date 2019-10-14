Telangana: Another RTC employee attempts suicide, rushed to hospital

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Another Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employee allegedly attempted to commit suicide on Monday as their protest demanding induction into the state government's ambit continued for the 10th day here.

According to the police, a bus conductor identified as Sandeep slit his wrist with a blade while protesting outside the HCU depot in the city here.

"A few RTC employees including drivers and conductors were protesting outside the HCU depot as part of the ongoing strike when the incident took place. The man was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kondapur area by police with the help of others who were present at the spot," a police official said.

Doctors at the hospital have said that Sandeep is out of danger now.

This is the fourth incident of attempted suicide in the state in the past three days. While two RTC employees -- Srinivas Reddy and Surender Goud - died, Bathini Ravi, who allegedly poured kerosene on his body and tried to immolate himself was stopped by the police and union workers present at the spot.

TSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) President Ashwathama Reddy had on Sunday urged RTC employees not to commit suicide.

"I request all the RTC workers not to make such suicide attempts. We are not alone in this struggle, people of Telangana are with us. This agitation is fair, we are not asking for something we don't deserve," Reddy had said.

The employees had gone on strike on October 5, demanding the merger of the RTC with the government. (ANI)

