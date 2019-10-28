Representative Image
Representative Image

Telangana: Another TSRTC employee commits suicide in Khammam

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 14:25 IST

Khammam (Telangana) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): An employee of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) allegedly committed suicide at her residence by hanging herself on Monday, the Khammam Police said.
The incident has brought the number of TSRTC employee suicides to four.
The deceased woman, identified as Neerja, was working as a conductor in the Sattupalli depot of Telangana State Road Transport Department.
The incident took place in the limits of Khanapuram Haweli police station in Khammam.
The reason for the suicide is not yet known. However, the family of the deceased has alleged that she committed suicide due to depression following the strike by RTC workers since October 5.
A case has been registered under section 174 of the CrPC and the body of the woman has been shifted to a local government hospital for autopsy.
The police said that the reason for the suicide will be known after the investigation.
Till now four RTC employees have committed suicide out of which three people were drivers working in different RTC depots. Over 49,000 workers have been on strike since October 5, protesting against the state government's order to sack over 40,000 employees of the RTC. (ANI)

