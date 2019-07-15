Telangana, AP to receive moderate rains in 48 hours

Hyderabad [Telangana], July 15 : Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness moderate rains in the next 48 hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

"At present, the situations indicate that light to moderate rains likely to occur over Telangana state during next 48 hours and thereafter rainfall may likely to increase and 75 per cent of Telangana will receive light to moderate rains with one or two spells of heavy rains," Nagaratana, IMD meteorologist told ANI.

"Coastal AP is likely to light to moderate rainfall during the next two days in few places and thereafter rainfall may increase and 75 per cent of Andhra Pradesh will receive light to moderate rains. Rayalaseema is very likely to receive light to moderate rains at isolated places for next three to four days," he added.

The IMD, in its weekly report, also said that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will receive one or two spells of rain or thundershower.

