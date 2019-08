Telangana, AP to release water to farmers by lifting Nagarjuna Sagar canal gates

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states have jointly decided to release water to the farmers in both states by lifting Nagarjuna Sagar left and right canal gates, said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday.

"Accordingly, on Sunday, at Nagarjuna Sagar, Telangana state Education Minister G Jagadesh Reddy, AP State Irrigation Minister Anilkumar Yadav jointly will lift left and Right gates and release the water," the chief minister said in a statement.

He also added, "Later, Jagadesh Reddy will release water through LLC and AMR canals. He has also invited the Nalgonda district MPs, MLAs and MLCs to participate in this programme." (ANI)