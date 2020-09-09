Telangana Assembly resolution seeking 'Bharat Ratna' to Narasimha Rao is laudable, says his grandson N V Subhash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 8 (ANI): Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash, the grandson of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on Tuesday lauded the resolution passed by the Telangana Assembly recommending the nation's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna to late Prime Minister P.V Narasimha Rao.

While talking to ANI, BJP leader said this resolution to award Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao is the dream of crores of people in two Telugu States and also people across the country.

"Today, Telangana government has passed a unanimous resolution in Telangana Assembly requesting central government to confer nation's highest civilian award to late Prime Minister P.V Narasimha Rao. It is laudable and we support Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for taking initiative as part of the Centenary celebrations of the dynamic leader, son of Telangana soil and father of economic reforms in the country. As his family member and a member of Telangana BJP, we appreciate the initiative," Subhash told ANI.

"PV Narasimha Rao was the Chief Minister of Telangana and Prime Minister of country. During his regime, many developmental activities have been done and still, people are enjoying the fruits of his dynamic policies. The foundation of policies laid by him was so strong that is still maintained by successive governments. The resolution to award Bharat Ratna to Rao is the dream of crores of people in two Telugu States and also people across the country," he added.

Subhash said that the UPA government had rejected the Assembly resolution passed during the united Andhra Pradesh seeking Bharat Ratna for P.V.Narasimha Rao.

"The same resolution has been unanimously passed by Andhra Pradesh government by then Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy but then UPA government did not bother to confer any award to Rao. Congress party's real intention was exposed and it should be a lesson for senior leaders in the party," he said.

Hoping that the Central Government would consider and announce Bharat Ratna to the visionary leader PV Narasimha Rao, the BJP leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has great respect for P.V.Narasimha Rao and he would be honored appropriately.

"Narendra Modi remembered P.V on several occasions praising his services to the nation. In the recent 'Maan ki Baat' programme, PM Modi has called him as 'great son of India'. He reiterated that Rao led the country at a very crucial time in India's history terming him as a great political leader and a scholar. Narendra Modi Govt. also constructed a memorial at Ekta Sthal in Delhi and announced a postal stamp to commemorate on the occasion of centenary celebrations," Subhash said.

Subhash said that cutting across political affiliations and people from different sections of the society also wanted the central Government to announce "Bharat Ratna" to Late P.V.Narasimha Rao in coming days.

"AIMIM was absent in today's assembly. They should also support the Telangana son of soil instead of deriving Political mileage," he said. (ANI)

