Telangana Bajrang Dal celebrates stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Telangana Bajrang Dal celebrated the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the much-awaited Ram Temple in Hyderabad, Subash Chander, the co-convener of the Bajrang Dal said.

"492 years ago, in 1528, Babar's army attacked Ayodhya and demolished the Ram Temple and built a mosque on the site. Later, the Hindu community waged 76 wars. Now the Rama Janmabhoomi has finally come to the Hindu side in the case that has been going on in the court. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad Bajrang Dal has decided to celebrate Diwali festivities across the country today," Subash told ANI.

"The programme starts with the Yajna programme at 7 am and ends with the lighting of the lamp at 7 pm. Firecrackers will be set off and sweets will be distributed at the office. We will pray for the speedy construction of the magnificent temple without any hindrance," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took part in the 'bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple. (ANI)

