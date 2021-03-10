Telangana BJP accuses TRS govt of favouring a particular community

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 10 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government is favouring a particular community.

"The TRS government, especially the Home Minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, favours only one community. He speaks for his people and makes sure that they do not get into trouble," Sanjay told the media.

Slamming the TRS-led state government over the recent communal clashes that took place in Bhainsa of Nirmal district of Telangana, Sanjay said, "The state government has been ignorant towards the violence and not yet responded in support of the injured people."



"Bhainsa has faced communal clash even in the past and if the Telangana Government would have taken steps in the past to control the violence, then the recent incident might not have happened in the first place," he added.

Sanjay hit out at CM K Chandrashekhar Rao asking why Rao has not paid a visit to Bhainsa yet and has not taken any action against the culprits.

Sanjay further said, "If the state government is unable to control the law and order situation in the state, then they must hand over power to the BJP so that at least the law and order is intact in the state."

Several people were injured and few vehicles were torched in clashes that broke out between two groups in Bhainsa on Sunday, police said.

Section 144 has been imposed in Bhainsa town and an additional force of 600 police personnel and 40 officers from other districts has also been deployed in the town. (ANI)

