Telangana: BJP alleges KCR-government attempted to muzzle Praja Sangrama Yatra

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janata Party (Telangana) launched another allegation against the state government and claimed that the KCR-led government was trying to muzzle freedom of expression in the region.

Party's top brass from the state submitted a memorandum to the state Governor highlighting that the government has been trying to curb democratic protests by a blatant misuse of police in Telangana.

The memorandum came in wake of the Praja Sangrama Yatra which the BJP undertook to expose the anti-people policies of the TRS Government and to mobilize public opinion against its corrupt-despotic-dynastic rule.

The BJP claimed that the two phases of the Yatra went on peacefully while the TRS cadres tried to instigate its workers to attack the yatra whereas the BJP workers maintained utmost restraint.

"The TRS workers attacked the yatra in the Gadwal district during the second phase. The police here remained mute spectators. The Yatra was attacked at Devarauppala Village in the Janagon District of Telangana. Here too, the police either remained mute spectators or tacitly supported the aggressors," read the memorandum.



There were also mentions of the attacks on the protests that were staged in front of K. Kavitha's house, who is facing allegations in the Delhi Gate Liquor Scam that has rocked the nation.

"On August 22, 2022, a few BJP Mahila Morcha workers planned a peaceful protest in front of K. Kavitha's house. The police, supported by the TRS goons, unleashed a brutal attack on the BJP

workers in which many sustained severe injuries. Many women workers also sustained grievous injuries. Over 28 leaders of the party have been remanded to judicial custody on false cases," added the document.

The BJP requested security for the Yatra and demanded the continuation of the same. An enquiry into the matter was also demanded by the political party, an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the disruption of the Yatra and the unwarranted arrest of Bandi Sanjay Kumar MP President TSBJP.

The BJP delegation that met the governor included Dr K Laxman, MP and BJP OBC Morcha National President, DK Aruna, BJP National Executive Member, Vijaya Shanthi, N Ramchander Rao, former MLC and others. (ANI)

