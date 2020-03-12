Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda. Photo/ANI
Telangana BJP chief meets Amit Shah and JP Nadda

ANI | Updated: Mar 12, 2020 22:45 IST

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Newly appointed Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital.
Ministry of State Home G Kishan Reddy was also present during the meeting.
Bandi was on Wednesday appointed as the state president of Telangana BJP unit. (ANI)

