Telangana BJP condemns 'high-handedness' of police officials against Karimnagar MP

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 02:45 IST

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Telangana unit has alleged that party MP from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay was manhandled by police during a march held to observe the mourning of the death of a TSRTC employee.
"BJP strongly condemns the high-handedness of the senior police officials in dealing with Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay who was participating in a peaceful march mourning the death of an RTC employee Naguri Babu," said K Krishna Saagar Rao, chief spokesperson, BJP Telangana.
He continued, "It's unbecoming of police officers to act tough against opposition party leaders and people representatives, who are duty-bound to protest against anti-people decisions of the incumbent government. BJP demands departmental action by the DGP on the concerned police officer."
Sanjay was participating in a march mourning the death of Babu who died of heart stroke two days ago in Hyderabad after attending RTC unions meeting. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 03:19 IST

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 02:53 IST

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 02:45 IST

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 01:42 IST

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 01:33 IST

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 01:15 IST

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:54 IST

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:54 IST

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:52 IST

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:50 IST

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:49 IST

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:44 IST

