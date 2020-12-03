Telangana BJP demands re-polling in two wards under GHMC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 3 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC, N. Ramachander Rao on Wednesday said that BJP has demanded re-polling in two wards under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Speaking to ANI, N. Ramachander Rao, Telangana BJP MLC said, "During the GHMC elections that took place yesterday, in two of the wards under GHMC, ward number 49, Ghansi Bazar and wards number 52 of Purana pul, nearly twenty polling booths have recorded about 94 per cent of polling. So we demand re-polling in these two wards."



"According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), if the polling percentage is 80 per cent to 90 per cent and if anyone objects for it, then an enquiry has to be conducted and re-polling must take place. So the BJP Telangana has raised this issue as the polling percentage in these two wards is nearly 94 per cent," he said.

He further said that till afternoon, the polling percentage was only 35 per cent and by evening it reached 94 per cent.

"We highly doubt this. And moreover, the local MLA of AIMIM, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, was going around with his followers, so he is responsible for large scale rigging in these polling booths. So we demand re-polling in these two wards," he added. (ANI)

