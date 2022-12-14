Telangana: BJP dismisses BRS' allegations of human rights violation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14 (ANI): Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has refuted allegations made by Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha that the BJP government at the Centre is trampling upon human rights of Telangana people.

"Kavitha has no moral right to talk about human rights violations in the state as it her father who is resorting to suppression of rights there," Sanjay told media after interacting with the families of the victims of the Kondagattu bus tragedy in Jagitial district as part of the Praja Sangrama Yatra.

It has been four years since more than 60 people died in the tragic bus accident at Kondagattu village. KCR had not called on the families of victims even once, said Sanjay issuing an official statement.

"His government had promised to give a job to each of the victim's family members and a pension to old age people. But not a single promise was fulfilled," Sanjay pointed out as per an official statement released.

He alleged that some of the family members who had gone to meet the chief minister to seek assistance were arrested and sent to jail. He promised to extend all possible help to the families if the BJP was voted to power.



"Many of the injured are yet to recover. None of them got any help from the government to recover completely. Now, he is talking about developing Kondagattu with Rs 100 crore, It is ridiculous," he said.

He reminded that it was KCR who had ordered the removal of the dharna chowk at Indira Park so as to suppress the people's right to question his government; "He threw all those who questioned the atrocities perpetrated by his government and suppressed the freedom of expression of the media," Sanjay said.

The BJP veteran alleged that the KCR family and the BRS leaders were grabbing lands of poor people and government lands.

"Poets, artists and intellectuals who have raised their voices against him are being threatened. KCR even went to the extent of rewriting the Constitution of India drafted by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Is it what human rights Kavitha was talking about? Does she mean human rights are applicable only to those who hail the atrocities and corruption of the Kalvakuntla family?" he asked.

On K Kavitha's charge that the BJP government was throttling the voice of the media, the BJP state president asked "who had imposed a ban on some television channels soon after KCR became the chief minister?"

"Who has threatened to bury the media 100 feet deeper in the earth? Who is intimidating the reporters if they ask any questions at his press conference? Who is controlling the media with advertisements and money?" he asked.

Sanjay appealed to people to voluntarily reach Karimnagar to attend a public meeting on December 15 as part of the conclusion of Praja Sangrama Yatra. The rally would be addressed by BJP national president J P Nadda, added the statement. (ANI)

