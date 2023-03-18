Telangana: BJP leader Bandi Sanjay appears before women's commission over derogatory remarks against BRS MLC K Kavitha

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 18 (ANI): Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday appeared before the State Women's Commission which had summoned him for making "derogatory remarks" against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kavitha.

The BRS is alleging that Sanjay made a statement against Kavitha saying that if Kavitha is not arrested, would she be kissed.



On Monday, the State Women Commission issued notice to BJP Sanjay in the case directing him to appear in person before the Commission at 11 am on Wednesday for inquiry.

Significantly, a case was registered against BJP state president Bandi Sanjay under sections 504 and 509 of IPC at Banjara Hills police station in Hyderabad. Earlier in the day, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijayalakshmi Gadwal along with BRS workers also protested against Bandi Sanjay over his remarks on the BRS MLC's poetry.

The protesters also burnt an effigy of Bandi Sanjay. K Kavita appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in the Delhi liquor policy case.

