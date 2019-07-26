Telangana: BJP leader calls AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi 'anti-Muslim, anti-Hindustani'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): BJP leader Syed Shahzadi on Friday hit out at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, calling him 'anti-Muslim' and 'anti-Hindustani' after he clarified his '15 minutes' remark, stating that there was nothing communal about it.

Akbaruddin, the four-time MLA from the area, had faced Shahzadi in the Legislative Assembly elections while contesting from Chandrayangutta, which was held last year.

Speaking to ANI, she said: "The statement of Owaisi cannot be justified. He is anti-Muslim, anti-Islam, anti-Hindustani. He speaks against his own country. He only talks about dividing people but never stood for the development and education of Muslims."

Addressing a gathering in Karimnagar on Tuesday, Owaisi had said, "People scare those who get scared easily and are scared of those who know how to scare them. Why do they (RSS) hate me? It is because they have not been able to overcome the '15 minutes' statement made by me."

Lambasting AIMIM MLA, the BJP leader claimed that his mental condition is not stable.

"He speaks on religious lines and tries to create an environment of communal hatred among people so that they wage a war against each other. His mental condition is not stable. He should need to understand RSS ideology because Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has clearly said that their aim is to build a Hindu Rashtra where people of all religions live together," she said.

Shahzadi further cornered the AIMIM leader for supporting men in triple talaq cases.

"Owaisi had questioned in the Parliament that who will take care of family's livelihood if the husband goes to jail in triple talaq case. This is ridiculous. It is simple if a man does not want to live with his wife or tries to cheat her, then how can he look after his wife and children. Owaisi's statements show that AIMIM is anti-Muslim," she said.

Earlier in the day, Bajrang Dal and VHP lodged a police complaint against Owaisi at Sultan Bazar Police Station over his '15 minutes' remark.

Soon after this, the MLA clarified his statement and alleged that some persons with an ulterior motive of political gain approached the police and misled them.

"Akbaruddin Owaisi, do hereby state that recently I gave a speech at Karimnagar, wherein I did not give any offensive or illegal statement nor I hurt the feelings of any community, but some persons with an ulterior motive for their political gain adding words and creating different meaning as per their own desire and imagination, approaching the police and misleading them," he said in a statement. (ANI)

