Telangana BJP leader gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 3 (ANI): Telangana BJP leader P Sudhakara Reddy on Wednesday took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is completely safe," Reddy said appealing to people to take the vaccine shots.

"I feel very happy after receiving the vaccine shot against COVID-19. I have faith in the vaccine. I appeal to people to come forward and receive the vaccine for your safety as well as the safety of others," the BJP leader told ANI.



Reddy also appealed to people 'not to fall prey to the rumours being spread against COVID-19 vaccines.

"Every Indian should feel proud that India has been a role model to the world in controlling the COVID-19 situation," he added.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

Following the PM, several Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, S Jaishakar, Jitendra Singh, also received their first vaccine jabs.

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. (ANI)

