Telangana BJP leader slams AIMIM MP for remarks to offer namaz on roads

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash on Friday slammed AIMIM parliamentarian Imtiaz Jaleel over his remarks about "offering namaz on roads if mosques are not opened".

"The ultimatum given by AIMIM is ridiculous when the coronavirus devastation is continuing in the country during the unlock phase. Being a parliamentarian, the AIMIM leader should not provoke Muslims on religious lines, Subhash told ANI.

The AIMIM leader's remarks came even as he had demanded postponement of NEET and JEE examinations.

"How could he give a warning to the state (Maharashtra)?" Subhash asked.

He said Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID cases despite all precautions and measures against the pandemic.

The BJP leader said the Maharashtra government should book the MP for "instigating people on religious lines during the coronavirus crisis".

"If the normalcy is restored and there is a slowdown in the new coronavirus cases, the governments could allow temples and mosques to open for devotees in Maharashtra. It is wrong to compare the opening of mosques with Ganesh Visarjan as immersion of Ganesh idols was an event which would be completed in one or two days taking all lockdown precautions," he said.

He said Jaleel should withdraw his comments and "stop politicizing the future of students with religious matters". (ANI)

