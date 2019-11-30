Telangana BJP Mahila Morcha holds silent protest over rape, murder of woman veterinary doctor

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): BJP Mahila Morcha on Saturday organised a silent protest called Deeksha in Hyderabad against the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy district on November 28.

"Women are not even 1 per cent safe in Telangana. There are several cases of women assault in the State. But still, the government is not concerned about the law and order situation in the state," Akula Vijaya, BJP Telangana State Mahila Morcha President said.

Speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson Ramchander Rao said, "It is very unfortunate that two rape and murder incidents have taken place in a day at Telangana. The government must monitor the law and order situation in the state. It is appreciated that the culprits were nabbed within 24 hours of the incident."

The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Thursday.

The body was later identified as that of a veterinary doctor from the city. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

The police on Friday arrested four accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the woman veterinary doctor.

According to the police sources, the accused that were arrested by the police are a lorry driver and cleaners. (ANI)

