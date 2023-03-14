Telangana: BJP Mahila Morcha writes to women commission about BRS MLA making "derogatory" remarks against Bandi Sanjay's wife

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 14 (ANI): Telangana Mahila Morcha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday filed a complaint with the state women commission against BRS MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah for allegedly making derogatory remarks about BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay's wife.

"Nakrekal Constituency MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah used filthy language against Bandi Sanjay's wife. They should have taken a suo moto but didn't take it because it was against the BRS party," BJP state Mahila Morcha President Geetha Murthy said while talking to ANI.

She further said that the commission has assured to forward the letter to DGP.

"I want to ask if the commission is working only for Kavitha and not for the common people of Telangana. She also gave assurance that she will forward the letter to DGP," she said.

In the letter written to the women's commission, she said, "Today, while I was browsing the social media, I happened to see a video of Nakrekal Constituency MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah addressing media during the same MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah passing very derogatory comments outraging the modesty of women at large."



She further said that the comments were made deliberately to outrage the women's modesty and promote enmity between BJP and BRS activists.

"I submit that women are respected with high regard in Indian and Telangana culture and dragging the women to avenge political rivalry is nothing but an irresponsible and deliberate act of a person holding an MLA seat," the letter read, adding that the video was made with an ulterior motive to target, ridicule the women's modesty and to promote the enmity between BJP and BRS activists, which will lead to law and order problem in the state.

Earlier, the State Women Commission on Monday issued notice to BJP Sanjay for making derogatory remarks against BRS MLC K Kavitha directing him to appear in person before the Commission at 11 am on Wednesday for inquiry.

However, Sanjay on Tuesday sought time from the Commission citing the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

"I would like to inform you that since the Parliament is in session, as an elected Member of Parliament, my presence is required during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi. Hence, it will not be possible for me to attend before the Commission on a given date and time," the BJP leader said, adding that he would join the inquiry on March 18. (ANI)

