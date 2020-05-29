Telangana: BJP MLA writes to CM, seeks guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 29 (ANI): BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Thursday requested Telangana government to issue guidelines regarding Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and do's and don'ts for idol makers in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Singh has stated that Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in a grand way in Hyderabad, while a large number of people in his constituency are dependent on Ganesh idol making for their livelihood.

Stating that idol-making preparations are going to start in the coming month, he said that "the idol makers are totally confused at this point of time whether there will be celebrations like every year or celebrations with restrictions on the height of the Ganesh idol, idol immersion procession or no celebrations at all."

Bating for an official statement on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the earliest, Singh in the letter has also claimed that "many idol makers are confused whether the permission will be issued or not" due to COVID-19 crisis.

He requested the Chief Minister to at least issue permission for 10 feet tall idols as many of idol makers earn through it and which is the only income for them in the whole year.

The country is currently under the fourth phase of lockdown, which will continue till May 31. The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)