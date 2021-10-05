Telangana BJP organises photo exhibition on PM Modi as part of 'Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan' in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 5 (ANI): Telangana unit of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday organised a photo exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the 'Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan' campaign.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the president of the party's National OBC cell Dr Laxman and saw the participation of BJP leaders and workers from the state.

Speaking to ANI here today on the occasion, Lakshman said: "The programme was launched by BJP National president, JP Nadda, to organise Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan campaign starting from the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday on September 17 to October 7, we have organised a programme."

BJP worker Sanjay Ghanathe while speaking to ANI said, "We are here to exhibit the achievements of our Prime Minister. PM Modi has given free vaccines to the people, Ayodhya Ram Mandir issue has been solved and many such issues were solved in the last seven years."

BJP national president JP Nadda on September 17 launched 'Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan' at the party headquarters in the national capital to mark the 71st birth anniversary of the Prime Minister. (ANI)