Telangana BJP says TRS attempt to become national party ploy to divert attention from failures

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana spokesperson N V Subhash on Monday quipped that BJP has no objection if Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) becomes a national or international party and it is a ploy to divert attention from the failures of the KCR government.

While talking to ANI, N V Subhash said, "The BJP has no objection if TRS becomes a national or international party. It is just a ploy to divert the people's attention from the failures of the K Chandrasekhar Rao government."

The BJP spokesperson said that in the past 8 years, the state has not seen any development. However, many TRS leaders including KCR were found guilty of corruption.



"According to reports, a 12 seater aircraft worth Rs 100 crores was bought for the new party. This is a famous illustration of how the public's money has been stolen. This will not be tolerated by the BJP," he added.

Earlier on October 1, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr K Lakshman attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and said that he is starting a national party just to divert public attention from the unfulfilled promises of the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) government.

"The promises he made to the people of Telangana are unfulfilled. All groups of people are angry with him. All corruption charges across the country have their roots in Hyderabad. So to divert the public attention, TRS is trying to showcase itself as a National Party. It is a corrupt party ruled by a family," Lakshman said.

"So as KCR is going to launch a national party, I want to ask him, what exactly are you trying to show to the country that you are running a family-ruled party and you want to take the corruption across the country?" Lakshman said.

KCR is leaving no stone unturned to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for their policies. Against Modi's old slogan of 'Congress Mukt Bharat', KCR is now giving the slogan of 'BJP Mukt Bharat'. KCR has been looking at a national role since 2018, but his efforts have intensified in recent months. (ANI)

