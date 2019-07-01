Telangana BJP seeks President's intervention in intermediate result fiasco

New Delhi [India], July 01 (ANI): BJP's Telangana unit president Dr K Laxman on Monday met President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention in providing justice to the families of those intermediate students who committed suicide after alleged goof up in their examination results.

The state unit of BJP has appealed President Kovind to instruct the state government to initiate appropriate proceedings against the Secretary of Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) and the Minister of Education in Telangana for their "insensitive and callous remarks which have accentuated the emotional trauma of the students and the parents."

Laxman has also requested President Kovind to seek a report from Telangana government on the reported suicide of 27 students and the circumstances in which they were compelled to take such an extreme step. "The TS-BJP feels that, a judicial enquiry into the entire episode will unravel the truth and therefore you request you to examine the possibility of advising the Governor of Telangana to order for a judicial probe," it added.

In a letter to the President, Laxman on behalf of Telangana BJP, said, "We also request you to instruct the Government of Telangana to initiate appropriate proceedings against the Secretary Board of Intermediate Education and the Minister of Education Government of Telangana for their insensitive and callous remarks which have accentuated the emotional trauma of the students and the parents. The intervention of Your Excellency, as the Constitutional Head of the Nation, will go a long way in receiving the faith of people in the systems."

"...Subsequently, Intermediate results were announced on April 18, 2019. Over 8, 70, 924 students appeared for the examination for the examinations for both first and second year intermediate, of which 3, 28, 400 failed in the examinations... Students who secured more than 90 per cent marks in the first year intermediate, failed in the second year," Laxman claimed.

The BJP has also alleged that Telangana Minister of Education tried to show it as a very "minor incident" stating that the entire problem erupted due to the "internal feuds" amongst the officials of the Intermediate Board.

Over three lakh students reportedly failed in the intermediate exams conducted by the BIE in the state. This led to protests by students and their parents alleging large-scale discrepancies in the examination process. (ANI)

