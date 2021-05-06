Telangana BJP stages protest against post-poll violence in West Bengal

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 6 (ANI): Condemning the post-polls violence that broke out after Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday staged a protest at the party office in Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media, Sanjay alleged that after the election result was declared, party workers of the ruling TMC have been attacking BJP party workers in various places of West Bengal.

"Many houses of Hindus and BJP party workers have been set on fire, women are being physically assaulted and the party offices of BJP are being destroyed," Sanjay said.

He added, "In protest against the atrocities happening against BJP leaders and party workers, all across the country various BJP leaders are holding protests. Even in Telangana, BJP party workers are holding protests across various districts against these attacks."

He further alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has turned West Bengal into a land of illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

On BJP's performance in West Bengal, Bandi Sanjay said that in the past they had won only three seats and now in the recent elections, they have won 77 seats in West Bengal, adding that this is a proof that BJP is getting bigger and stronger in Bengal.



Over the last two days, post-poll violence has been witnessed in parts of West Bengal.



BJP President JP Nadda was on a two-day visit to West Bengal to hold a protest against the alleged atrocities on party workers in the state by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.



On Tuesday, he had met the family of party worker Abhijeet Sarkar who was allegedly killed in post-poll violence in Beliaghata, Kolkata. He also had met the family members of BJP worker Haran Adhikari who was allegedly killed by TMC miscreants after the election results were declared on May 2.



Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the West Bengal assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. However, elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed because of the demise of candidates due to COVID. (ANI)

