Telangana BJP submits memo to governor demanding publication of winning GHMC poll candidates in gazette

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 1 (ANI): The Telangana BJP on Friday submitted a memorandum to state Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, demanding the publication of the list of winning candidates in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections in the gazette.

"The elections for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation were held on December 1, 2020 and the results were declared on December 4. The entire process of the election including counting and declaration of results was completed on 09.12.2020 for all the 150 seats. However, despite that, the State Election Commission has not published the list of the elected candidates in the Telangana State Gazette for reasons best known to them," said Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP and BJP State President.

"It is intriguing and mysterious to understand the delay in the publication of the Gazette when the elections were preponed by three months, and the process was completed in a tearing hurry," he added.



The BJP Minister said that Section 66 of the GHMC Act states that "As soon as the result of an election has been declared, the Returning Officer shall report the result to the Commissioner and State Election Commissioner who shall cause to be published in the (Telangana State Gazette) the declarations containing the names of the elected candidates."

The party State President also said, "The undue enthusiasm that was displayed in conducting the elections when contrasted with the delay in the publication of the gazette, against the backdrop of the dismal performance of the ruling party, gives scope for misconceptions on the democratic process."

He demanded immediate publication of the Gazette enlisting the elected members for GHMC, saying that any further delay in the publication would "undermine democracy."

Last month, the Telangana BJP leaders and Corporator met State Election Commissioner Parthasaradhi and submitted a memorandum demanding publication of the list of winning ward members of GMHC elections in the gazette notification. (ANI)

