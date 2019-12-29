Telangana BJP to hold demonstrations in support of CAA, NPR tomorrow

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): The core committee of Bharatiya Janata Party's Telangana unit has decided to hold meetings and demonstrations in support of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 and National Population Register (NPR) on Monday.

Talking to ANI, BJP MLC Ramchander Rao said: "The BJP core committee meeting was held today and we have decided to hold meetings and demonstration in support of CAA and NPR."

"On Monday, we have planned to organise a meeting at Indra Park in Dharna Chowk at Hyderabad where Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Jitendra Singh will address the gathering," he added.

He also informed that the party has decided to conduct similar programs in all districts in Telangana.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)