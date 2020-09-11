Telangana: BJP women's wing protests against `overcharging' for COVID-19 treatment by private hospitals

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 10 (ANI): BJP women's wing on Thursday staged a protest at District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) office here alleging that "huge bills" were being charged by private hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

"Private hospitals are charging lakhs of rupees for coronavirus treatment. There no justice to coronavirus patients. Shweta Reddy, an official, succumbed to COVID-19 recently and she was charged Rs 29 lakh for treatment," K Geetha Murthy, state president, BJP Mahila Morcha said.

She said a doctor also succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital "which did not show dedication towards treatment for coronavirus".

"We demand that the state government should include Arogyashri and Ayushman Bharat for treatment of coronavirus in the state and increase the medical staff in hospitals," Murthy added. (ANI)

