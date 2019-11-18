Telangana: Blast in chemical company leaves two injured

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Two people were injured in an explosion in a private chemical company here on Monday.
According to Hyderabad police, the blast took place in a private chemical company, in which two people have sustained injuries.
The reason behind the blast is not known yet and the investigation is underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
