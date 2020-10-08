Telangana by-polls: Cheruku Srinivas Reddy to be Congress candidate from Dubbak constituency

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): The Congress party on Wednesday announced that Cheruku Srinivas Reddy will be party's candidate from Dubbak constituency for the upcoming by-election to the legislative assembly of Telangana.



"The Congress President, Sonia Gandhi, has approved the candidature of Chereku Srinivas Reddy as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana from 41- Dubbak constituency," said All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, Mukul Wasnik in a press statement.'

Last month, Election Commission announced that the by-election to a Telangana Legislative Council seat that was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic would now be held on October 9 and counting of votes on October 12. (ANI)

