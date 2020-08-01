Telangana Cabinet meeting to be held on Aug 5

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Telangana State Cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be held on August 5, an official statement said on Saturday.

According to the statement, the Cabinet meeting will be held at 2 pm in Pragathi Bhavan.

The meeting will take up issues such as the construction of the new Secretariat complex, cultivation done in accordance with the regulatory farming methods, COVID-19 situation, measures to be implemented in the educational sector in the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic. (ANI)

