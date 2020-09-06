Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 6 (ANI): The Telangana Cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow, September 7, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, according to an official statement on Sunday.
The Cabinet meeting, according to the statement, will begin at 7:30 pm at Pragathi Bhavan.
The New Revenue Act and other Bills to be introduced are likely to be discussed during the meeting on Monday. (ANI)
Telangana Cabinet meeting to be held on September 7
ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2020 21:05 IST
