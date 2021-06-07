Telangana cabinet to meet on Tuesday, likely to discuss lockdown situation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Telangana State Cabinet meeting will be held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and is likely to discuss the situation in the state during the lockdown.

The meeting is scheduled on Tuesday at 2 pm (local time).

The State Cabinet is likely to discuss the situation in the state amidst the Corona, medical and health, agriculture operations, the economic situation in the state due to lockdown etc, according to the Chief Minister's Office statement.



On May 31, Telangana government decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state, which was to end on May 31, by another 10 days.

The Cabinet may review works going on various irrigation projects, measures to be taken, availability of water for irrigation during the monsoon and other irrigation related issues. The Cabinet may also discuss the financial assistance being given under Rythu Bandhu, measures taken to control the sale of spurious seeds, availability of fertilisers and pesticides and other agriculture related issues, the statement stated.

With the COVID cases on the downtrend following the measures taken by the government, the Cabinet may discuss about the action to be taken department-wise. It may dwell on the preventive measures to be taken by the medical and health department and its readiness to face the third wave of COVID, which may hit the State. The Cabinet will also focus on the impact of lockdown on the State's economy and may take decisions accordingly, the CMO said.

The Chief Minister has decided that the Diagnostic Centres to be launched from June 7 in 19 district headquarters will now be launched on June 9. The CM has directed all the ministers to be present at the launch on the same day and same time. He has instructed that at the places where there are no ministers, prominent personalities should be invited to launch the Centres. The Cabinet may also take a decision on which minister should present at what Centre, the CMO added. (ANI)

