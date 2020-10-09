Telangana Cabinet to meet tomorrow, may discuss regulatory farming policy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9 (ANI): A Cabinet meeting of the Telangana government will be held at 5 pm on Saturday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, an official statement said on Friday.

"The State Cabinet will meet on Saturday at 5 pm under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. The Cabinet will discuss the bills to be introduced in the Legislature. The Cabinet is also expected to discuss the regulatory farming policy to be implemented during the summer season and purchase of Paddy, etc," the statement said.

It said that the State government has also decided to hold Legislative Assembly Session on October 13 and Legislative Council session on October 14.



"The Legislative Assembly Session will begin at 11.30 am and the Council at 11 am. The Bills introduced in the Legislative Assembly on October 13 will be placed before the Legislative Council on October 14," the statement said.

Rao will also hold a review meeting with Agriculture and Civil Supplies Department officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. According to the Telangana CMO, the review meeting is on the regulatory farm policy methods to be implemented during the summer and purchase of agriculture produce in the villages.

"In this meeting, Agriculture, Civil Supplies Ministers, senior officials will participate. What crops should be cultivated in the summer season? What crops should not be cultivated? Which crop will get more profits? And which crop would incur losses and other issues would be reviewed at the meeting," the statement said.

The Chief Minister has said that the Centre is importing corn on a large scale and this will have an adverse impact on the corn grown within the country and added that against this backdrop, a decision should be taken on the cultivation of corn in the state.

Rao said there will be a detailed discussion on the matter at the Saturday meeting. The Chief Minister has decided to set up purchase centres in the villages for the safety of farmers amidst the Corona Pandemic. He will review the setting up purchase centres in the villages. (ANI)

