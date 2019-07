Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 4 (ANI): A cheating case has been registered against a fitness centre, police said on Wednesday.

According to KPHB police, they had received a complaint from a man named Shashikant on June 22, who alleged he has been cheated by the Cult.fit fitness centre.

A case based on the complaint has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have started the investigation in the case.

(ANI)