Telangana: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expresses grief over deaths in fire at BRS Atmeeya Sammelanam

Khammam (Telangana) [India], April 13 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed grief over the loss of life in the fire incident at BRS Atmeeya Sammelanam, in Khammam district.

Two BRS followers died and many were injured in the fire incident that occur after a cylinder blast. The injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Chief Minister said that they will support the families of the deceased and injured in all ways. He also directed the officials and leaders to take steps to provide better treatment to the injured in the cylinder blast.



Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao after receiving the information about the incident at BRS Atmeeya Sammelanam called Khammam district minister P Ajay and MP N Nageshwar Rao, who were present at the accident spot, on the phone and enquired about the details. CM assured all kinds of assistance would be extended to the bereaved families of the deceased party activists and support them in the difficult times. He also instructed to provide better medical treatment to the injured persons.

According to Karepalli SHO, "Today while BRS leaders MP Nama Nageshwar Rao and MLA Naik conducted the Atmiya Sammelana program at Chimalapadu village in Karepalli Police Station limits. After the BRS leaders arrived few of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) followers burst crackers. Meanwhile, a few crackers fell on a hut resulting in a dire accident later to a cylinder blast. In the incident, 8 persons were severely injured and shifted to a local hospital for treatment".

Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) MP Nama Nageshwar Rao said that, due to a cylinder blast in the hut, an explosion took place in which a few people are injured exactly how many injured don't know, now we have reached the hospital. All the measures are taken for better treatment once I meet the doctor I will come to know exactly how many people are injured. (ANI)

