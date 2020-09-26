Telangana Chief Secy Somesh Kumar alerts District Collectors in view of heavy rains

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 26 (ANI): As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar has alerted all the District Collectors in view of heavy rains.



According to a press note issued by Commissioner, Information and Public Relations, Government of Telangana, in light of forecast for heavy rains, the entire district administration should be on high alert.

All officers should take measures to ensure that there should be no loss of life and properties.

No leaves and permissions for public holidays. Special vigil should be maintained in low lying and vulnerable areas. Regular update on rains should be given to control room. The Chief Secretary directed the Collectors to report at once of any untoward incident that occurs. (ANI)

