Telangana CM announces plans for state paddy policy aimed to include all stakeholders

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced plans for comprehensive state paddy policy with an aim to include all stakeholders including rice mills owners in state's development.

"From the government side, we will do everything to run the rice mills in an effective way and to put them in profit. The rice mills in Telangana should become stake holders in the state's development and progress," said Chief Minister Rao, as per an official release.

"The paddy supply is in abundance. There is 24-hour uninterrupted power supply. Rice mills should take advantage of the situation and mill more rice. The rice mills should operate to their optimum level to mill rice for its consumption, to supply to FCI and to export to other states," he added.

The decision was taken after a high-level review meeting here at Pragati Bhavan on paddy cultivation and policy to increase the yield.

Rao instructed the concerned officials to formulate the policy after consulting rice mill owners and other parties to "make them stakeholders in the state's development," an official release said.

He also said the draft paddy policy will be discussed in the state cabinet and it would be discussed in the legislature before it is accepted. (ANI)

