Telangana CM announces Rs 10,000 per acre compensation to farmers for crop losses due to unseasonal rains

Khammam (Telangana) [India], March 23 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers for loss of crops due to recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms in some districts.

Rao who personally visited the affected areas for inspection also refused to send any report to the centre in protest against the Central government's unhelpful attitude towards reports sent earlier, as alleged by the CM on Thursday.

In an address at Ramapuram village of Khammam district KCR said, "Due to the winds and rains, there was a loss of 2,28,250 acres' of crops. Of this, a major loss of 1,29,446 acres happened to maize."



"As per the present code or the central government we won't be getting much money. We don't intend to send a report to the Centre, as a protest. Because nothing was given on the basis (of reports) sent earlier. So we don't want remain dependent on the center as it takes six months for them (center) to respond. The present central government is very wicked, they don't know anything except for politics and they don't even care about people or farmers." CM said further.

He further claimed that for the first time in India as part of relief and rehabilitation measures, Telangana government will be providing RS 10,000 per acre to the farmers for which 228 crores will be sanctioned immediately.

Insisting on his party's demand integrated agricultural policy Rao said, "Since after Bharat Rashtra Samithi was formed we have been saying that India requires a integrated agricultural policy." (ANI)

