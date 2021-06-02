Telangana CM committed to development of Jagtial District: MLC K Kavitha

Jagtial (Telangana) [India], June 1 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is fulfilling all promises made to the people of the Jagtial district, said Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TSR) Member of Legislative Council, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after her visit to the construction site of 4,520 bedroom houses in the district, Kavitha announced the process of allocation of the houses to beneficiaries by completing all works by June next year and assured to extend her support for the development of Jagitial.

"Chief Minister KCR is fulfilling all promises made to the people of the district. He fulfilled both his promises that he had made to the people of Jagtial, first that of making Jagitial a new district and second the medical college allotment to the district," she said.



Earlier today, Kavitha visited the construction site of 4,520 bedroom houses being built with an estimated cost of Rs 212 crore in Nukapalli of Malyal Mandal of Jagtial district. After Hyderabad, the highest number of 4,520 double bedroom houses cluster were sanctioned to Jagitial.

"Chief Minister had a longstanding dream of providing permanent housing to the needy and considering the progress of Jagital construction site, the Chief Minister must be extremely happy," she added.

MLAs Dr Sanjay Kumar, and Sunke Ravishankar (Choppadandi), Jagitial Municipal Chairperson Boga Sravani, District Collector G Ravi among others joined the MLC during the site visit. (ANI)

