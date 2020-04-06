Telangana CM congratulates state electricity dept for smoothly handling 9 PM, 9 minutes lights off initiative

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated the state electricity department for smoothly handling the switching off lights in the state on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the nation to mark the fight against the coronavirus.

The Chief Minister said due to sudden switching off lights at one go, the demand dropped to 1500 MWs.

"Lights were switched off on Sunday at 9 PM, due to the perfect planning of the electricity department, no problem arose. Monitoring the situation by minute to minute, the decrease in load was compensated elsewhere with a strategy," read an official statement of CMO.

The CM congratulated State Transco, Genco CMD Prabhakar Rao, other directors, and engineers.

The entire country rose to the occasion in unison on Sunday night in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to switch off lights of houses at 9 PM for 9 minutes and just light candles/diyas, to mark the fight against the coronavirus. (ANI)