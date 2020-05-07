Telangana CM conveys his condolences to families of deceased in Visakhapatnam gas leak

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 7 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic gas leakage incident in Visakhapatnam district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The CM has also wished a speedy recovery to all those who fell ill due to the gas leak.

"CM K Chandrashekar Rao has expressed deep shock over the Visakhapatnam gas leakage incident. Terming it as unfortunate, CM offered condolences to the bereaved families. CM wished for the speedy recovery of those fell sick due to the gas leak," a tweet by the official handle of the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) read.

The death toll in Visakhapatnam gas leak rose to 10 by Thursday afternoon, according to SN Pradhan, Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Earlier, Pradhan had said that close to 1000-1500 people had been evacuated, and out of these, more than 800 were taken to hospital. (ANI)

