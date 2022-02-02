Telangana CM criticized Centre for Budget 2022 on wrong figures: G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday counter-attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his remarks on Union Budget 2022-23 and said that the latter criticized the Central government on wrong figures.

"Telangana Chief Minister yesterday criticized the government on wrong figures. I want to tell him that this Budget is progressive and is a Budget for employment generation," Reddy told ANI.

The Union Minister stated that KCR also criticized the constitution along with the Budget. "He also criticized the constitution. On behalf of the Government of India, I condemn whatever he said about the constitution," Reddy added.



Earlier on Tuesday, KCR expressed disappointment over the Union Budget 2022 and said that the BJP-led Centre needs to be "removed and thrown in the Bay of Bengal".

The chief minister called for a need to rewrite the Indian Constitution and said, "We have to rewrite our Constitution. Nayi Soch, Naya Samvidhan should be brought in. The Constitution needs to be strengthened."

Referring to the recent announcement of digital currency to be issued by the RBI, Rao questioned if the cryptocurrency is official in India.

"India badly neglected Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The BJP government have deceived the people so badly," he added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday. (ANI)

