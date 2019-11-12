Telangana CM directs officials to fill up tanks in Suryapet with Godavari water

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday directed the concerned officials to fill the tanks in Suryapet which is reeling under acute water crisis, with Godavari River water.

The Chief Minister reviewed the situation with Minister Jagdeesh Reddy and enquired regarding the water flow and the days for which the water supply will be required.

"Since there is no problem with the availability of water, the government is ready to release water and fill the tanks in Suryapet for as many days as required. If any repairs are to be done for the canals, they should be done immediately for the smooth flow of water," said Rao.

For the last 20 days, water from Godavari River has been diverted up to the Suryapet district. (ANI)

