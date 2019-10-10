Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday expressed sadness over the demise of ex-minister Madati Narsimha Reddy.
The Chief Minister recalled the services of Reddy as a minister, an MLA and Zila Parishad chairman.
Rao has also conveyed deep condolences to the family members of Madati and prayed the almighty for his soul to rest in peace. (ANI)
Telangana CM expresses grief over ex-minister Madati Narsimha Reddy demise
ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:48 IST
