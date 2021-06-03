Telangana CM gives directions for conducting digital survey of agricultural lands

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to conduct a digital survey of the agricultural lands in the state.

He said a pilot digital survey should be conducted from June 11, informed an official press release by the state government.

For this, he has instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to select 27 villages all over the State and of which, three villages should be from Gajwel Assembly Constituency. The rest 24 should be from the 24 districts in the State.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on Wednesday at Pragathi Bhavan on a digital survey issue with representatives from the survey agencies.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said, "We have brought in Dharani Portal only to protect the land rights of the poor. With an aim to make Telangana state, a land disputes-free state, the state government is conducting a digital survey of the agricultural lands. The government's aim is to conduct a digital survey of agricultural lands in the state, fix the coordinates and thereby provide total security and protection to the pattadars on a permanent basis."

The Chief Minister clearly instructed the survey agencies to conduct the digital survey efficiently as it was part of the government's aim to provide protection to people's rights on land and also advised them not to view this assignment from a commercial point alone but treat this as a social service being rendered to the farmers.

Rao said that initially, the pilot survey should be done in the villages where there are no land disputes.



"Later in the villages where there are govt lands and forest department lands. In other words, the survey should be conducted in a mixed bunch of villages where there are no disputes and where there are disputes and get the field level experience on the matter," he said.

After this, the Chief Minister wanted total guidelines on the Digital Survey should be prepared for the total survey in the state. He wanted the survey of the agricultural lands should be taken up first and later the urban lands.

"We have achieved Telangana and are excelling in every sector. We are providing water by constructing irrigation projects. Telangana has come to a position where it is producing more Paddy than Punjab. In this backdrop, land rates are also skyrocketing. The government has taken steps to protect people's land", the Chief Minister said.

"As part of it, the government has introduced Dharani portal, a totally transparent system which removed totally the role of middlemen, the corruption and the system which used to fleece the farmers. The Dharani Portal has overcome the early hiccups and is working very efficiently. It has evoked appreciation from the common people that they are able to complete the registration process and other land related transactions without any harassment," he said.

He said with agriculture lands disputes in the villages have cleared with the Dharani Portal as on date, the proposed digital survey would be cent percent successful.

The CM discussed with the survey agencies on the guidelines for the survey. He has inquired with them about the proposed action plan in depth. He suggested to them that state of the art technology should be utilized so that there should not be any dispute over even an inch of the land. He also said that it would be responsibility of the survey agencies to conduct the survey perfectly and any laxity on their part, the government would not hesitate to take action against them.

Rao wanted them to conduct the survey based on the traditional method of "Tippan Survey". He also suggested that Gram Sabha should be conducted to create awareness among the people on the survey and conduct the survey.

He said the government would extend its cooperation in this regard from time to time. The Collectors, MLAs and MPs and other public representatives would be available to cooperate with the survey. He reiterated that the entire responsibility of the survey rests with the agencies. (ANI)

